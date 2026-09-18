The Election Commission froze the Trinamool Congress's name and symbol, barring both rival factions from using them in upcoming West Bengal by-elections. The factions have been ordered to submit three new options each for their party name and symbol.

ECI Freezes TMC Name and Symbol

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Samik Bhattacharya on Friday said that both factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been asked to submit three options each for the party name and a free election symbol by 11 am on September 18. This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to freeze the name and election symbol of AITC for the scheduled Assembly by-elections.

The EC passed an interim order on Thursday barring both rival factions of the Trinamool Congress from using the name "All India Trinamool Congress" or the party's "Flowers and Grass" symbol until the leadership dispute is finally resolved. "EC bars both TMC factions from using party name and symbol in West Bengal by-elections," Bhattacharya said, referring to the Election Commission's decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress' name and election symbol.

Both factions have been asked to submit three options each for the party name and a free election symbol by 11 AM on September 18. The development came amid the ongoing dispute between two factions of the Trinamool Congress over the party's name, organisational control and election symbol ahead of the October 6 by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar.

Political Reactions to the Decision

The Election Commission heard the rival factions on Thursday after seeking their final submissions. Speaking to reporters, West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy said the Election Commission's decision was expected, while targeting former Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. "... This was bound to happen. There was so much arrogance, and Mamata insulted everyone... The people of West Bengal have already given their verdict on the way Mamata ran the government, and she has received what she deserved..." Roy said.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh told ANI that the poll panel had taken a decision it considered appropriate and said the TMC had reached a point where its name and symbol were now at stake. "The Commission has taken the decision it felt was appropriate. Those who once claimed they would wipe the BJP from the face of West Bengal have themselves reached this situation... Trinamool Congress name and symbol have now become history. A party can go from the height of power to the pages of history in a very short time. I think only the TMC could have brought itself to such a situation..." Ghosh said.

Rival Factions Stake Claim

Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee said the Election Commission of India must take the final decision on allotment of the Trinamool Congress' name and election symbol, as rival factions had submitted Forms A and B ahead of the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections. Ritabrata, who heads a group of around 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs who distanced themselves from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the party's defeat to the BJP in the Assembly polls held in April, made the remarks after appearing before the Election Commission's full bench in Delhi.

"We met the Election Commission's full bench today. We presented our arguments and addressed the queries raised regarding the by-elections in Rejinagar and Nandigram," Ritabrata Banerjee told reporters in Delhi. "Yesterday was the deadline for filing nominations for these by-elections, and scrutiny took place today, so the issue of symbol allotment is now pending. We have submitted Forms A and B; however, Forms A and B have also been submitted from Kalighat, so the Election Commission must make the final decision," he said.

Both factions have staked a claim to being the "real" Trinamool Congress and approached the Election Commission seeking recognition as the party's legitimate leadership. The delegation led by Ritabrata included Akhruzzaman, Arup Roy, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Riju Datta. The dispute has intensified with the two factions fielding candidates for the upcoming bypolls and staking claims to the TMC's traditional election symbol. Both camps have submitted documents before the poll panel in support of their respective claims.

By-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Suvendu Adhikari vacated the seat and retained Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 Assembly elections. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda.

Polling for the two by-elections is scheduled for October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9. (ANI)