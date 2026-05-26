People in Delhi and the NCR region are set to face another rise in fuel expenses as CNG prices have been increased by Rs 2 per kilogram from 6 am onwards. With the latest revision, CNG in Delhi will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg.

CNG rates have been increased by Rs 2 from today, 26th May. — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

#WATCH | CNG prices increase by Rs 2 per kg, to Rs 83.09 per kg in Delhi, with effect from today, 26rd May. Visuals from a fuel pump in RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/5F1dEa8BCV — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

With the latest revision, CNG prices in Delhi have gone up from Rs 81.09 per kg to Rs 83.09 per kg. This is the third increase in CNG prices in recent days, taking the total hike to Rs 6 per kilogram since May 15.

New CNG rates have also been announced for nearby cities. In Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, CNG will now cost Rs 91.70 per kg, while in Gurugram the price has increased to Rs 88.12 per kilogram.