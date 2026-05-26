Delhi-NCR CNG Prices Jump Again, Rate Crosses Rs 83 Per Kg After Rs 2 Increase
CNG prices in Delhi-NCR have been increased by Rs 2 per kilogram, taking the new rate to Rs 83.09 per kg from Tuesday morning. The hike comes after recent petrol and diesel price increases and is being linked to rising fuel costs amid global crisis.
Delhi Sees Another Fuel Blow As CNG Price Rises Above Rs 83 Per Kg
People in Delhi and the NCR region are set to face another rise in fuel expenses as CNG prices have been increased by Rs 2 per kilogram from 6 am onwards. With the latest revision, CNG in Delhi will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg.
CNG rates have been increased by Rs 2 from today, 26th May.
— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026
#WATCH | CNG prices increase by Rs 2 per kg, to Rs 83.09 per kg in Delhi, with effect from today, 26rd May. Visuals from a fuel pump in RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/5F1dEa8BCV
— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026
With the latest revision, CNG prices in Delhi have gone up from Rs 81.09 per kg to Rs 83.09 per kg. This is the third increase in CNG prices in recent days, taking the total hike to Rs 6 per kilogram since May 15.
New CNG rates have also been announced for nearby cities. In Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, CNG will now cost Rs 91.70 per kg, while in Gurugram the price has increased to Rs 88.12 per kilogram.
Petrol and diesel prices were also increased recently
The hike comes shortly after increases in petrol and diesel prices, adding more pressure on household and travel budgets.
Oil companies have also raised petrol and diesel prices for the fourth time this month. On May 25, petrol prices were increased by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 2.71 per litre.
After the latest hike, petrol in Delhi is now priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre.
According to the latest data, petrol prices have increased by Rs 7.40 per litre in the last 11 days, while diesel prices have gone up by Rs 7.52 per litre during the same period. The price revisions happened on May 15, May 19, May 23 and May 25.
Auto drivers, cab operators and daily commuters are expected to feel the biggest impact of the latest fuel price increase.
CNG prices rise for third time in less than two weeks
CNG prices in Delhi-NCR have now been increased for the third time in recent days. With the latest Rs 2 per kilogram hike, the total increase in CNG prices has reached Rs 6 per kg in just 12 days. After petrol and diesel became more expensive, CNG is also putting extra pressure on the budgets of common people and daily commuters across the region.
Why Fuel Prices Are Increasing
The main reason behind the rise in petrol, diesel and CNG prices is the sharp increase in crude oil prices in the international market. Before tensions and conflict between Iran and the United States increased, crude oil was trading near 70 dollars per barrel. It has now crossed 100 dollars per barrel.
Rising crude oil prices have put pressure on oil companies. Fuel retailers say the latest price hikes are aimed at reducing their losses caused by the increasing cost of importing crude oil and fuel products.
Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma said on May 25 that government oil companies are currently facing losses of nearly Rs 600 crore every day.
Before the price revisions started on May 15, oil companies were reportedly losing nearly Rs 1,000 crore daily on the sale of petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas.
Impact May Be Seen On Transport, Farming And Daily Goods
The latest increase is expected to hit commercial vehicle drivers the hardest, as CNG is widely used in autos, taxis, school vans and private cars across Delhi-NCR. Auto-rickshaw drivers say repeated price hikes are reducing their daily earnings and making it difficult to manage expenses.
Auto and taxi unions have also warned that rising fuel costs could lead to higher passenger fares and transport charges in the coming days.
Experts believe the latest fuel price hikes could affect the prices of many daily-use items in the coming weeks.
Transport costs may increase as truck and tempo operators are likely to charge more for carrying goods. This could make vegetables, fruits and ration items arriving from other states more expensive.
Farmers may also face higher expenses because tractors and pumping sets require fuel, which may increase farming costs and eventually raise grain prices.
At the same time, bus fares, school transport charges, auto-rickshaw fares and taxi fares may also rise in Delhi-NCR and nearby cities.
Demand For CNG Vehicles Still Rising
Despite repeated price hikes, demand for CNG vehicles continues to grow in several cities. In Bhopal, sales of CNG vehicles have reportedly increased by nearly 50% over the last three years.
Showrooms in the city are selling around 10 to 15 CNG-based vehicles every day. Dealers say buyers still prefer CNG vehicles because they offer better mileage compared to petrol and diesel vehicles, and running costs remain lower despite recent price increases.
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