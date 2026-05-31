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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert in Delhi; IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Wind Gusts
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is set for another day of pleasant weather with light rain, thunderstorms and winds up to 60 kmph. Cooler temperatures, improved air quality and no immediate heatwave threat are expected
IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning activity and gusty winds that may reach speeds of up to 60 kmph during the evening.
ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain and Thunderstorms Bring Big Relief From Heatwave
According to the forecast, the city is likely to receive very light to light showers accompanied by thunder and strong surface winds. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C, while minimum temperatures may stay between 22°C and 24°C.
The weather pattern continues the recent spell of pleasant conditions that has brought much-needed relief from the severe heat experienced earlier this month.
Recent Rainfall Brings Cooler Temperatures Across Delhi
Several parts of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, accompanied by strong winds. The showers helped bring down temperatures across the city and improved overall comfort levels.
The capital's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded temperatures significantly below seasonal averages. Other monitoring stations across Delhi also reported cooler conditions, reflecting the impact of persistent cloud cover and rainfall.
Weather experts note that a combination of western disturbances, cyclonic circulations over northwestern India and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal has contributed to the fluctuating weather conditions seen in recent weeks.
Cleaner Air and No Immediate Heatwave Concerns
The recent rainfall has not only reduced temperatures but also significantly improved Delhi's air quality. Strong winds and intermittent showers have helped clear pollutants from the atmosphere, resulting in some of the best air quality levels recorded in recent years for the month of May.
Environmental experts attribute the improvement to the natural cleansing effect of rain and better atmospheric circulation. Forecasts suggest that air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category over the coming days.
Meanwhile, meteorologists do not expect heatwave conditions to return during the first week of June. Although temperatures may gradually rise once the current weather system weakens, no severe heat spell is anticipated in the near future.
As Delhi enters June, residents can expect cloudy skies, scattered showers and occasional strong winds to continue providing relief from the harsh summer conditions. With cooler temperatures, improved air quality and no immediate heatwave threat, the capital is enjoying a welcome break from the extreme weather witnessed earlier in May.
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