The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning activity and gusty winds that may reach speeds of up to 60 kmph during the evening.

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According to the forecast, the city is likely to receive very light to light showers accompanied by thunder and strong surface winds. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C, while minimum temperatures may stay between 22°C and 24°C.

The weather pattern continues the recent spell of pleasant conditions that has brought much-needed relief from the severe heat experienced earlier this month.