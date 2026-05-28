Delhi and several parts of North India have been experiencing severe heatwave conditions over the past few days. Temperatures in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and central regions of the country have remained between 45 and 48 degrees Celsius, making daily life difficult for residents.

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According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature stood at 26.2 degrees Celsius. Ridge and Ayaan Nagar emerged as the hottest areas in the capital, touching nearly 45 degrees Celsius.