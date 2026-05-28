Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Rain, Winds Relief After Days of Extreme Heat
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is finally set to get relief from the intense summer heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds from today, bringing down temperatures across the region
Delhi Continues To Reel Under Extreme Heat
Delhi and several parts of North India have been experiencing severe heatwave conditions over the past few days. Temperatures in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and central regions of the country have remained between 45 and 48 degrees Celsius, making daily life difficult for residents.
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According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature stood at 26.2 degrees Celsius. Ridge and Ayaan Nagar emerged as the hottest areas in the capital, touching nearly 45 degrees Celsius.
Rain And Thunderstorms Likely To Bring Relief
The Meteorological Department has forecast partial relief from the scorching heat beginning Thursday evening. While daytime conditions are expected to remain hot, cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds are likely later in the day and at night.
Wind speeds during thunderstorms may reach 50-60 kmph, with gusts touching up to 70 kmph. Daytime winds are also expected to remain strong, blowing at speeds of 20-30 kmph. The weather change is likely to reduce temperatures significantly by May 29, offering much-needed comfort to residents across Delhi-NCR.
IMD Issues Safety Advisory Amid Changing Weather
The IMD has urged people to remain cautious during the sudden weather shift. Residents have been advised to avoid standing in open spaces or taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning strikes and falling branches.
In the past 24 hours, Delhi witnessed strong west-northwesterly winds with speeds of 15-20 kmph and gusts up to 45 kmph. The minimum temperature during this period ranged between 25-28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature remained between 44-46 degrees Celsius.
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