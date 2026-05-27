Amid the severe heat, Delhi residents may finally get some relief as weather conditions are expected to change from May 28. According to the IMD, a Western Disturbance is likely to influence the region, leading to cloudy skies, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light rainfall in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

Meteorologists predict that temperatures may begin dropping gradually after May 28, with a possible fall of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius over the following days. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected during thunderstorms, while some areas could witness gusts up to 60 kmph during the evening and night hours.

The maximum temperature on May 28 is expected to remain between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, but weather conditions are likely to feel relatively better due to cloud cover and rainfall activity.