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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Set to Rise from April 20, IMD Warns of Hot Nights
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After a brief spell of relief, Delhi-NCR is set to witness a sharp rise in temperature from April 20, with heatwave conditions and warm nights likely between April 21 and 23, according to IMD forecasts
Sudden Rise in Temperature After Brief Relief
Delhi-NCR experienced mild relief on April 19 due to light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across parts of Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh. This brought a temporary dip in temperature and eased the intense heat. However, this relief is short-lived. From April 20 onwards, temperatures are expected to rise sharply again, signaling the return of harsh summer conditions across the region.
Heatwave and Warm Nights Expected Across NCR
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across northwest India, including Delhi-NCR. Areas such as Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad may experience heatwave conditions between April 20 and 22. Meanwhile, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to face similar conditions from April 21 to 23. In addition to hot days, nights will also remain unusually warm, increasing overall discomfort due to heat and humidity.
Health Risks and Safety Advisory During Extreme Heat
Experts warn that exposure to intense sunlight, especially during afternoon hours, can increase the risk of heatstroke. People are advised to avoid going out during peak heat unless necessary. Children, elderly individuals, and those with pre-existing health conditions should take extra precautions. IMD recommends staying hydrated, wearing light and breathable clothing, and using protective measures like hats or umbrellas to minimize heat exposure.
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