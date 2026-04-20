The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across northwest India, including Delhi-NCR. Areas such as Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad may experience heatwave conditions between April 20 and 22. Meanwhile, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to face similar conditions from April 21 to 23. In addition to hot days, nights will also remain unusually warm, increasing overall discomfort due to heat and humidity.