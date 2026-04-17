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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Begins as Temperature Crosses 40°C, Rain Offers Little Relief
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR has entered its first serious heatwave phase of the season, with temperatures crossing 40°C and humidity rising sharply. Light rain may offer brief relief, but harsh summer conditions are set to continue
Delhi Crosses 40°C Mark, Heatwave Sets In
Delhi experienced its first strong burst of summer as temperatures climbed past 40°C across multiple areas. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 40.3°C, above normal levels for this time of year.
Other regions reported similar readings, with the Ridge touching 41.4°C, making it one of the hottest spots. Lodhi Road, Palam and Ayanagar also hovered around the 40°C mark.
Despite the scorching afternoons, early mornings and nights have remained comparatively bearable, with temperatures staying between 18°C and 22°C. However, the overall trend indicates that the capital is steadily moving toward peak summer intensity.
Heat and Humidity Make Conditions Uncomfortable
It’s not just the heat—rising humidity has made outdoor conditions far more oppressive. Residents are dealing with a sticky, draining combination that makes even short exposure exhausting.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects temperatures to remain around 41°C, with partly cloudy skies. There are chances of thunderstorms or light drizzle, but any relief is likely to be temporary.
While these weather changes may slightly ease surface heat for a few hours, they won’t significantly bring down temperatures. The bigger concern is whether the mercury could soon edge closer to 45°C, which is typical during peak May-June periods.
Air Quality Dips, GRAP-1 Measures Imposed
As temperatures rise, Delhi’s air quality has also taken a hit. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped to 226, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.
In response, authorities have activated Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1) to control pollution levels. This includes preventive measures to curb emissions and dust.
Health experts warn that this combination of heat and pollution can be especially risky for vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues. Limiting outdoor activity during peak hours and staying hydrated is strongly advised.
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