Delhi experienced its first strong burst of summer as temperatures climbed past 40°C across multiple areas. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 40.3°C, above normal levels for this time of year.

Other regions reported similar readings, with the Ridge touching 41.4°C, making it one of the hottest spots. Lodhi Road, Palam and Ayanagar also hovered around the 40°C mark.

Despite the scorching afternoons, early mornings and nights have remained comparatively bearable, with temperatures staying between 18°C and 22°C. However, the overall trend indicates that the capital is steadily moving toward peak summer intensity.