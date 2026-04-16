Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Cross 40°C as Heatwave-Like Conditions Return
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi’s summer surge is back, with temperatures crossing 40°C and rising steadily through the day. After a brief spell of relief, the capital now faces dry heat and strong sunshine, signalling harsher days ahead
Temperatures Spike Past 40°C Across the City
According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is witnessing a sharp rise in daytime temperatures, with several areas expected to breach the 40°C mark. What began as a relatively cool morning around 23°C is quickly turning into an intensely hot afternoon.
The shift marks the return of peak summer conditions, driven by clear skies and strong solar radiation. Residents should expect uncomfortable afternoons with little respite once the sun reaches its peak.
Heatwave-Like Conditions Begin to Build
Early signs of extreme heat are already visible. Areas like Ridge have recorded temperatures above 40°C, while Safdarjung — the city’s base weather station — has reported readings notably above seasonal averages.
Though an official heatwave alert has not yet been issued, the current trend indicates a gradual intensification. Persistent dry winds and rising mercury levels suggest that the capital is moving toward more severe heat conditions in the coming days.
Five-Day Outlook and Safety Advisory
Forecasts indicate that Delhi will continue to experience high temperatures hovering between 40°C and 41°C over the next several days. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, offering minimal relief from the heat.
Authorities advise residents to limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, stay well-hydrated, and wear light, breathable clothing. With no immediate cooling spell expected, precautionary measures will be key to managing the heat.
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