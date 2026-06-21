Meteorologists attribute the improved weather conditions to the influence of western disturbances and moisture-laden winds entering the region. These atmospheric changes are increasing cloud formation and rainfall activity across Delhi-NCR.

Light showers and thunderstorms are expected to lower daytime temperatures and reduce the impact of the intense summer heat. While humidity levels may still be noticeable during afternoon hours, overall weather conditions are expected to remain pleasant and manageable.

The IMD has not issued any major weather warnings for the coming days, indicating a relatively comfortable week ahead for Delhi-NCR residents. With periodic rain showers and increased cloud cover, the capital region is likely to enjoy a welcome break from extreme summer conditions.