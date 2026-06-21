Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely as Temperature Stays Around 39°C in NCR
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR residents can expect relief from recent spell of intense heat as rain, thunderstorms, and cloudy skies are likely over coming days. The IMD forecasts cooler temperatures and more comfortable weather conditions
Rain and Thunderstorms to Ease Heat Conditions
Delhi-NCR is likely to witness rain and thunderstorm activity on June 21, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat and high humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), changing weather patterns will help keep temperatures under control, making outdoor conditions more comfortable for residents.
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The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38-39°C, while the minimum temperature will remain close to 29°C. Although the day may begin with clear skies, rainfall later in the day could significantly improve weather conditions.
Cloudy Skies and Comfortable Weather Through the Week
Following the rain activity, partly cloudy skies are expected to dominate the Delhi-NCR region from June 22 to June 25. The IMD forecasts that maximum temperatures will remain between 37°C and 38°C during this period, preventing any severe heatwave-like conditions.
Forecast temperatures for the week include:
June 22: Maximum 37°C, Minimum 27°C
June 23: Maximum 37°C, Minimum 26°C
June 24: Maximum 38°C, Minimum 27°C
June 25: Maximum 38°C, Minimum 26°C
The relatively stable temperatures are expected to provide relief compared to the harsher conditions experienced earlier this month.
Weather Systems Behind the Change
Meteorologists attribute the improved weather conditions to the influence of western disturbances and moisture-laden winds entering the region. These atmospheric changes are increasing cloud formation and rainfall activity across Delhi-NCR.
Light showers and thunderstorms are expected to lower daytime temperatures and reduce the impact of the intense summer heat. While humidity levels may still be noticeable during afternoon hours, overall weather conditions are expected to remain pleasant and manageable.
The IMD has not issued any major weather warnings for the coming days, indicating a relatively comfortable week ahead for Delhi-NCR residents. With periodic rain showers and increased cloud cover, the capital region is likely to enjoy a welcome break from extreme summer conditions.
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