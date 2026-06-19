Delhi witnessed another hot day as temperatures remained above normal in several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, was recorded at 39.5°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 27.9°C.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperature to Reach 39°C, Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Till June 21

Other areas also experienced high temperatures, with Ridge recording 40.3°C and Ayanagar touching 40.0°C. Over the last two to three days, many parts of Delhi-NCR have consistently crossed the 40°C mark, making outdoor activities increasingly uncomfortable for residents.