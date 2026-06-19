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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperature May Touch 42°C Today, Rain and Strong Winds Likely
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR continues to battle intense summer heat, with temperatures hovering around the 40°C mark. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a further rise in temperature, rain and thunderstorms expected
Delhi Records Rising Temperatures Across the City
Delhi witnessed another hot day as temperatures remained above normal in several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, was recorded at 39.5°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 27.9°C.
ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperature to Reach 39°C, Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Till June 21
Other areas also experienced high temperatures, with Ridge recording 40.3°C and Ayanagar touching 40.0°C. Over the last two to three days, many parts of Delhi-NCR have consistently crossed the 40°C mark, making outdoor activities increasingly uncomfortable for residents.
Weather Conditions Over the Last 24 Hours
During the previous 24 hours, maximum temperatures across most areas of Delhi increased by 1–2°C. Minimum temperatures saw a sharper rise of around 4–5°C.
The minimum temperature across the capital ranged between 26°C and 28°C, while daytime temperatures remained close to 39–40°C. Westerly winds continued to blow at speeds of 10–15 kmph, contributing to the dry and warm conditions experienced across the region.
IMD Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected
For Friday, June 19, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 40°C and 42°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 26°C and 28°C.
The weather department has also predicted very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning activity. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph are expected, with gusts potentially reaching up to 60 kmph, providing some respite from the prevailing heat.
Looking ahead, the IMD expects maximum temperatures to rise by another 2–3°C over the next two days before gradually declining by 2–3°C during the following 48 hours. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are likely to increase by 2–4°C over the next five days before stabilizing.
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