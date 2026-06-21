- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for 6 Districts, Will Chennai Receive Rain Today?
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for 6 Districts, Will Chennai Receive Rain Today?
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness widespread rain activity on June 21, with the weather department issuing a heavy rainfall warning for six districts. Chennai may also experience light to moderate showers during the day
Heavy Rain Alert in Hill and Western Districts
The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast rain across several parts of Tamil Nadu due to two upper-air cyclonic circulations—one over north Kerala and another over the north Lakshadweep region.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Several Districts
As a result, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in many areas of the state. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the hill regions of Tirunelveli and the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, and Kanniyakumari. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph may accompany the thunderstorms.
Rain is also expected in parts of western Tamil Nadu, the Cauvery delta region, northern districts, and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Karaikal.
Chennai May Receive Light to Moderate Rain
For Chennai, weather officials have predicted partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Some parts of the city may experience light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning.
Despite the possibility of showers, temperatures are expected to remain high. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37°C to 38°C, while the minimum temperature may remain between 27°C and 28°C.
Residents are advised to stay alert for sudden thunderstorms and brief periods of strong winds during the evening or night.
Three-Day Forecast and Fishermen Advisory
On June 22, rain activity is expected to continue across several regions of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall may occur in isolated areas of the Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, and the hill regions of Coimbatore district.
For June 23 and June 24, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
The weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Kanyakumari sea areas from June 21 to June 24. Over parts of the Arabian Sea near the Karnataka and Kerala coasts, wind speeds may reach 65 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea regions during the warning period.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.