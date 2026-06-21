The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast rain across several parts of Tamil Nadu due to two upper-air cyclonic circulations—one over north Kerala and another over the north Lakshadweep region.

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As a result, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in many areas of the state. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the hill regions of Tirunelveli and the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, and Kanniyakumari. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph may accompany the thunderstorms.

Rain is also expected in parts of western Tamil Nadu, the Cauvery delta region, northern districts, and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Karaikal.