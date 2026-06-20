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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Temperature to Drop by 2-3°C as Rain Activity Intensifies
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR residents can expect relief from the summer heat as the IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next few days. Temperatures are likely to fall, making weather conditions more comfortable
Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Delhi-NCR
According to the IMD, Delhi and surrounding areas are likely to witness partly cloudy skies along with light to very light rainfall on Saturday. Thunderstorms and lightning activity are expected during the afternoon and evening hours.
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Strong winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are also likely, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph in some areas. Weather officials believe these conditions will help ease discomfort caused by the recent spell of hot weather.
The rainy and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR until June 21, influenced by a western disturbance and local weather systems.
Temperatures Likely to Fall Over the Next Three Days
The weather department has indicated that there will be no major change in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours. However, daytime temperatures are expected to decline by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the following three days before showing a slight rise later.
On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1°C and a minimum of 27.0°C. Among key monitoring stations, the Ridge area recorded 40.0°C, while Ayanagar registered 39.6°C.
For Saturday, the IMD has forecast a maximum temperature between 37°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 25°C and 27°C.
Wind Activity and Weather Conditions Remain Dynamic
During the previous 24 hours, maximum temperatures across most parts of Delhi rose by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures remained largely stable.
Southwesterly winds continued to dominate the region, generally blowing at speeds of 10 to 15 kmph. A stronger gust of 46 kmph was recorded in Palam during the evening.
Several areas of Delhi reported minimum temperatures that were 3 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal levels, while maximum temperatures in some locations remained 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius above average. Meteorologists expect the ongoing weather systems to keep daytime conditions relatively pleasant compared to recent weeks.
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