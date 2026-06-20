According to the IMD, Delhi and surrounding areas are likely to witness partly cloudy skies along with light to very light rainfall on Saturday. Thunderstorms and lightning activity are expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

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Strong winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are also likely, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph in some areas. Weather officials believe these conditions will help ease discomfort caused by the recent spell of hot weather.

The rainy and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR until June 21, influenced by a western disturbance and local weather systems.