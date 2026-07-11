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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Will Rain Return or Will Dry Spell Continue? IMD Issues Latest Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense monsoon showers, Delhi and the NCR are likely to experience a temporary break from rainfall. The IMD expects mostly dry weather over the coming days, with only isolated light showers on Saturday
Delhi Set for a Mostly Dry Week After Heavy Rainfall
After receiving nearly 100 mm of rainfall over two days, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to witness a largely dry spell. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), only light to very light showers are likely on Saturday, while no significant rainfall is expected from Sunday through Thursday.
The recent rains brought welcome relief from soaring temperatures and sticky humidity, helping improve weather conditions across the capital.
Temperatures to Rise Again as Monsoon Activity Weakens
The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 37°C and 38°C over the next several days. Weather experts attribute the dry conditions to the monsoon trough gradually shifting towards the Himalayan foothills.
Private weather forecaster Skymet also noted that the low-pressure system responsible for the recent downpour has weakened after moving from northwest Madhya Pradesh to central Uttar Pradesh. As it continues towards the Himalayan region, the possibility of widespread rain over Delhi has reduced considerably.
Residents should therefore expect hotter afternoons and increased humidity during the temporary pause in monsoon activity.
Air Quality Improves, But Rain Is Expected to Return Later
The recent showers significantly improved Delhi's air quality. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 48 (Good) on Thursday before rising slightly to 65 (Satisfactory) on Friday, remaining well within healthier levels compared to previous weeks.
While the current dry spell is expected to continue for several days, the IMD has clarified that it is only temporary. Rainfall is likely to return once the monsoon system regains strength over northern India. Until then, residents should prepare for warm, humid weather across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and other parts of the NCR.
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