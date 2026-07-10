The national capital recorded 104 mm of rainfall during the three days ending at 8:30 AM on July 9, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is approximately 6.3 times higher than the average rainfall expected during the same period based on the IMD's 1971–2020 climate data.

At Delhi's Safdarjung weather station, 105 mm of rain was recorded over the 30 hours ending at 2:30 PM on July 9, after another 14.2 mm had fallen in the previous 24 hours. The continuous rainfall brought relief from humid weather but also caused severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city.