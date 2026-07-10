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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Is the Capital's Downpour Really Record-Breaking? Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi has been soaked by relentless rain over last few days, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions and widespread inconvenience. Although the rainfall has been unusually intense compared to normal July conditions
Delhi Receives More Than Six Times Its Normal Rainfall
The national capital recorded 104 mm of rainfall during the three days ending at 8:30 AM on July 9, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is approximately 6.3 times higher than the average rainfall expected during the same period based on the IMD's 1971–2020 climate data.
At Delhi's Safdarjung weather station, 105 mm of rain was recorded over the 30 hours ending at 2:30 PM on July 9, after another 14.2 mm had fallen in the previous 24 hours. The continuous rainfall brought relief from humid weather but also caused severe waterlogging and traffic congestion across the city.
Heavy Rain, But Not a Record-Breaking Event
Despite the unusually wet spell, the rainfall has not entered Delhi's record books.
Historical weather data indicates that the city has witnessed far more intense rainfall events in previous decades. Several monsoon systems have produced significantly higher rainfall over similar or even shorter periods, meaning the current spell, while exceptional, does not qualify as the highest ever recorded.
The latest rainfall is therefore best described as highly above normal rather than historically unprecedented.
More Rain Could Continue as Monsoon Remains Active
Weather conditions suggest that the wet spell may not be over yet.
An active monsoon system over northern India is expected to keep rainfall activity alive across Delhi and neighbouring districts. Intermittent showers, thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall are likely to continue, raising the risk of further waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Residents are advised to monitor weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel during intense showers and stay alert for traffic diversions and localized flooding.
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