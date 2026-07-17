TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the BJP of using 'new tactics' like staggered resignations to win Rajya Sabha seats. He decried recent defections to the BJP, while CM Mamata Banerjee challenged rebels to leave the party before the July 21 rally.

TMC Accuses BJP of Manipulating Rajya Sabha Polls

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of adopting "new tactics" to artificially boost its strength in both Houses of Parliament through strategically timed resignations and defections. Addressing reporters, Banerjee alleged that the BJP is manipulating the election process for Rajya Sabha vacancies to ensure their candidates' victory.

"This is a new tactic adopted by the BJP. Their objective is to increase their strength in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha by any means possible. Earlier, three members resigned. Koel Mallick did not resign with them. Had all four resigned together, the Rajya Sabha election for all four vacancies would have been held simultaneously, and the BJP would not have won. That is why the resignations were staggered," he said.

"After today's election, Koel Mallick has been brought in because there is now a vacancy. It is a safe political strategy for the BJP. We are aware that she met Bhupendra Yadav and will join the BJP. If someone chooses to leave their party and political ideology, that is their decision. West Bengal has long been respected across the country for its education, culture, and political tradition. The state has sent many distinguished parliamentarians to both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha," Banerjee added.

'Dirty Picture of State's Political Culture': Banerjee on Defections

Criticising the defections in the party, the TMC MP stated that the shifting of allegiances has presented a "dirty picture" of West Bengal's political culture and took a sharp swipe at CM Suvendu Adhikari. "These leaders were driven by commitment to their parties, dedication to the people of West Bengal, and the courage to fight for their interests. Looking at West Bengal's politics today, the number of MPs and MLAs who have defected to the BJP over the past two months presents a dirty picture of the state's political culture. It is for the people of West Bengal to decide whether this is right or wrong. They will deliver the final verdict. As for the 60 MLAs who left, they are Suvendu Adhikari's 'B-team, " he added.

On Thursday, as per sources, Koel Mallick met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and submitted her resignation. Earlier in the Upper House, three prominent former MPs, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik, had jumped ship and defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They also received the Rajya Sabha bypoll tickets from the BJP as the seats fell vacant.

On Wednesday, Former CM Mamata Banerjee's close aide Madan Mitra joined the rebel faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Rebels to Quit Before July 21

Meanwhile, the former CM asked the rebels who want to quit the TMC to do so before the July 21 Shaheed Diwas rally. In a video posted on X, Mamata Banerjee said that actor-turned-politician Rukmini Mallick, aka Koel Mallick, had informed the party leadership before resigning from the Rajya Sabha just months into her tenure.

The TMC supremo said, "I saw one MP. I respect her. She had informed earlier through email. Today she met a BJP leader. Those who are under pressure, please take whatsoever decision and go wherever you want to before July 21, Shaheed Diwas. Our constitution gives us the right to do what we want." She added, "Those who are leaving us are also in touch with us." (ANI)

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