The IMD has predicted cloudy skies throughout the day, with light to very light rainfall expected across many parts of Delhi-NCR. Some isolated areas could receive moderate showers between the morning and afternoon hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds of 30-40 km/h are likely during the day, while wind gusts may briefly touch 50 km/h. Another spell of light rain is also expected between the afternoon and evening, providing additional relief from the humid weather.