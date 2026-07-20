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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain and Strong Winds Likely to Bring Relief from Heat in Delhi-NCR
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is likely to witness light rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds today, offering much-needed relief from persistent heat and humidity. The IMD has also predicted a gradual drop in temperatures
Rain and Gusty Winds to Cool Delhi-NCR
The IMD has predicted cloudy skies throughout the day, with light to very light rainfall expected across many parts of Delhi-NCR. Some isolated areas could receive moderate showers between the morning and afternoon hours.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds of 30-40 km/h are likely during the day, while wind gusts may briefly touch 50 km/h. Another spell of light rain is also expected between the afternoon and evening, providing additional relief from the humid weather.
Temperatures Likely to Fall After Recent Heatwave Conditions
On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius, around 3.1 degrees above the seasonal average. Other weather stations also reported high daytime temperatures, including 37.6 degrees Celsius at Palam, 37.2 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 36.7 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road and 36.6 degrees Celsius at Ridge.
For Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius. The IMD has indicated that temperatures may decline by another 3 to 5 degrees over the next few days if rainfall activity continues.
Delhi Records One of Its Warmest July Nights
Weather officials said the minimum temperature over the past 24 hours remained unusually high, ranging between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius across different parts of the capital, while daytime temperatures stayed between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius.
Delhi also experienced its hottest July night in five years, with the minimum temperature touching 31 degrees Celsius. The last time such a high overnight temperature was recorded was on July 1, 2021, when the minimum reached 31.7 degrees Celsius. It was also the second occasion this month when the overnight temperature touched 31 degrees Celsius, highlighting the persistent warm and humid conditions before the expected change in weather.
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