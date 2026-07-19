After days of intense heat and uncomfortable humidity, Delhi residents may finally get some relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall, which is expected to bring down temperatures beginning Monday.

On Saturday, the city experienced hot and humid conditions as clouds cleared during the day, allowing strong sunshine to push temperatures higher. Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 30.2 degrees Celsius, both three degrees above the seasonal average.