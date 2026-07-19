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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely to Bring Relief From Heat and Humidity From Monday
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is likely to see relief from scorching heat and sticky humidity as light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next few days. The IMD has forecast showers from Sunday onward, with weather conditions improving
Rain Likely to Ease Heat and Humidity
After days of intense heat and uncomfortable humidity, Delhi residents may finally get some relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall, which is expected to bring down temperatures beginning Monday.
On Saturday, the city experienced hot and humid conditions as clouds cleared during the day, allowing strong sunshine to push temperatures higher. Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 30.2 degrees Celsius, both three degrees above the seasonal average.
Sunday's Weather Forecast Remains Warm
According to the IMD, isolated areas of Delhi could receive very light to light rainfall during the morning or forenoon on Sunday. Despite the possibility of showers, warm and humid conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. Similar weather conditions are forecast to persist over the following two days before rainfall becomes more widespread.
Air Quality Stays in the Moderate Category
Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category on Sunday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 137 at 7:00 am.
Neighbouring NCR cities also recorded moderate AQI levels, with Faridabad at 128, Gurugram at 123, Ghaziabad at 125, Greater Noida at 125, and Noida at 128. Most monitoring stations across Delhi reported AQI readings between 100 and 200, while a few locations recorded values below 100, indicating comparatively better air quality.
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