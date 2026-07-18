Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to face another uncomfortable day as hot and humid conditions continue across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for July 18 and 19, warning that oppressive weather may persist in several parts of the city.

According to the weather department, there is unlikely to be any major change in daytime temperatures over the next 24 hours. However, a gradual improvement is expected after Sunday, when temperatures could fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius as weather conditions become more favourable.