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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Heat and Humidity Continue, Rain Relief Likely Soon
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR continues to battle intense heat and high humidity as the monsoon break persists. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for July 18 and 19, with light rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures expected after Sunday
Heat and Humidity to Continue, Yellow Alert Issued
Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to face another uncomfortable day as hot and humid conditions continue across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for July 18 and 19, warning that oppressive weather may persist in several parts of the city.
According to the weather department, there is unlikely to be any major change in daytime temperatures over the next 24 hours. However, a gradual improvement is expected after Sunday, when temperatures could fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius as weather conditions become more favourable.
Delhi Records Hottest July Night in Five Years
Friday night turned out to be the warmest July night Delhi has experienced in the past five years. The minimum temperature settled at 31 degrees Celsius, which was 3.8 degrees above the seasonal average. The previous highest July minimum was recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius in 2021.
The maximum temperature reached 38.8 degrees Celsius, adding to the discomfort caused by high humidity. Warm nights have prevented residents from getting much relief even after sunset, making conditions difficult throughout the day and night.
Cloudy Skies, Light Rain and Strong Winds Expected
The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies for Saturday, July 18, with the possibility of light to very light rainfall in isolated parts of Delhi during the morning or early afternoon. Surface winds are expected to blow at speeds of 20 to 30 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.
During the last 24 hours, maximum temperatures across Delhi remained largely unchanged, ranging between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures varied from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius, while westerly winds continued to sweep across the city. Although scattered showers may offer brief relief in some areas, heat and humidity are expected to remain intense until a broader weather change arrives after the weekend.
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