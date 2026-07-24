The active monsoon system is expected to bring occasional heavy showers in some pockets of the NCR. Commuters may face slow-moving traffic, reduced visibility and temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas during intense rainfall.

Weather officials have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms, especially while travelling. Gusty winds of up to 40 kmph could accompany storm activity, making outdoor conditions temporarily challenging in some areas.

IMD Five-Day Delhi-NCR Weather Outlook

The wet spell is likely to continue over the next few days, with rainfall expected across most parts of Delhi-NCR.

July 24: Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures around 30–32°C and 25–26°C. July 25: Intermittent showers with a chance of brief heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Maximum temperatures between 29–31°C. July 26: Frequent rain spells, cloudy skies and gusty winds are likely. Waterlogging may occur in vulnerable locations. July 27: Light to moderate rainfall is expected through much of the day, with humid conditions continuing. July 28: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. While rainfall activity may reduce slightly, monsoon conditions are expected to persist across the region.

With the monsoon remaining active over north India, residents should stay updated with local weather advisories and plan travel accordingly, particularly during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.