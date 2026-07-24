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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is set for another wet monsoon day as the India Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies, intermittent rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Here's the latest weather update and the five-day outlook
Delhi-NCR Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely Across the Region
Delhi-NCR is expected to experience another typical monsoon day with cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and humid weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the National Capital Region may witness light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 20 to 40 kmph. The cloud cover is expected to keep daytime temperatures comfortable despite high humidity.
Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad to Witness Typical Monsoon Conditions
Residents across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad can expect intermittent rain throughout the day, with showers likely during the morning and evening hours. Thunderstorms may develop in isolated locations, accompanied by brief spells of strong winds.
Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 31°C, while the minimum may settle near 26°C. Across the NCR region, daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 30°C and 34°C, with nighttime temperatures ranging from 25°C to 27°C. Although temperatures will stay moderate due to continuous cloud cover, high humidity is expected to make conditions feel warmer than the actual readings.
Rain and Thunderstorms May Disrupt Daily Activities
The active monsoon system is expected to bring occasional heavy showers in some pockets of the NCR. Commuters may face slow-moving traffic, reduced visibility and temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas during intense rainfall.
Weather officials have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms, especially while travelling. Gusty winds of up to 40 kmph could accompany storm activity, making outdoor conditions temporarily challenging in some areas.
IMD Five-Day Delhi-NCR Weather Outlook
The wet spell is likely to continue over the next few days, with rainfall expected across most parts of Delhi-NCR.
July 24: Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures around 30–32°C and 25–26°C. July 25: Intermittent showers with a chance of brief heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Maximum temperatures between 29–31°C. July 26: Frequent rain spells, cloudy skies and gusty winds are likely. Waterlogging may occur in vulnerable locations. July 27: Light to moderate rainfall is expected through much of the day, with humid conditions continuing. July 28: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. While rainfall activity may reduce slightly, monsoon conditions are expected to persist across the region.
With the monsoon remaining active over north India, residents should stay updated with local weather advisories and plan travel accordingly, particularly during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
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