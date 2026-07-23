Delhi is expected to remain under generally cloudy skies through the next six days. Light rain or drizzle is likely during the first two days, followed by mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the forecast period.

Rainfall on Wednesday brought welcome relief from the heat, lowering the minimum temperature to 25.8°C, around 1.5°C below the seasonal average. Several areas, including Central Delhi, Safdarjung and Sangam Vihar, received rain, although waterlogging was reported in some locations.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 12 mm of rainfall over 24 hours. Other monitoring stations, including Palam, Ridge, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar, also reported below-normal minimum temperatures. Relative humidity touched 90% during the morning, and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32°C.