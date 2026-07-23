Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Cloudy Skies Across NCR for Six Days
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi and the NCR are likely to experience cloudy skies and intermittent rain over next 6 days, according to IMD. While temperatures will remain comfortable, high humidity is expected
Delhi to Witness Cloudy Weather and Light Rain
Delhi is expected to remain under generally cloudy skies through the next six days. Light rain or drizzle is likely during the first two days, followed by mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the forecast period.
Rainfall on Wednesday brought welcome relief from the heat, lowering the minimum temperature to 25.8°C, around 1.5°C below the seasonal average. Several areas, including Central Delhi, Safdarjung and Sangam Vihar, received rain, although waterlogging was reported in some locations.
The Safdarjung weather station recorded 12 mm of rainfall over 24 hours. Other monitoring stations, including Palam, Ridge, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar, also reported below-normal minimum temperatures. Relative humidity touched 90% during the morning, and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32°C.
Noida and Ghaziabad to See Intermittent Showers
Noida and Ghaziabad are likely to experience partly cloudy conditions with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers over the next several days. Rain is expected on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, while Friday and Saturday are likely to remain mostly dry with partly cloudy skies.
Maximum temperatures in both cities are expected to stay between 31°C and 35°C, while minimum temperatures will range from 24°C to 25°C. Humidity is forecast to remain around 80%, making conditions warm despite the rainfall. No weather warnings have been issued for either city.
Gurugram Faces Heavier Rainfall Risk
Among the NCR cities, Gurugram is expected to witness the most active weather. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with repeated spells of rain and thundershowers throughout the six-day period.
A weather warning has been issued for Thursday, with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall and isolated pockets receiving very heavy to extremely heavy rain. From Friday onwards, no additional warnings have been announced, although scattered showers are expected to continue.
Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 32°C and 35°C, while nighttime temperatures will hover around 27°C to 28°C. High humidity levels of 85% to 90% are expected to keep weather conditions muggy across the city.
Overall, Delhi and the NCR are set for a week of cloudy skies, periodic rainfall and humid weather. While the showers are expected to provide relief from intense heat, residents should remain cautious of waterlogging in low-lying areas and keep track of local weather updates, particularly in Gurugram where heavier rainfall is possible.
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