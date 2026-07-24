The rescue operation at the Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim has concluded. All 25 personnel trapped in a tunnel after a suspected methane gas explosion have been found dead, with recovery operations now complete.

Methane Gas Explosion Traps Workers An unfortunate incident occurred on July 20 inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of Teesta Stage-VI Project after a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped/embedded inside the rocks, which led to an explosion generating dense fumes and toxic gases. Massive Coordinated Rescue Effort The rescue operation was carried out with the coordinated support of the District Administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Ministry of Power, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Government of Sikkim, Government of West Bengal, NHPC, Coal India Limited, Patel Engineering Limited, Eastern Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, local authorities and several other agencies. NHPC's Top Management remained present at the project site throughout the rescue operation for closely monitoring and coordinating with all the agencies involved. NHPC Mourns Tragic Loss of Life NHPC, in a statement, said that it deeply mourns the tragic loss of 25 precious lives in this unfortunate incident and extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Company said that it stands firmly with the families during this difficult time and is committed to extending all possible support to them.NHPC expressed its "sincere gratitude" to all the participating agencies, including the District Administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Coal India Limited, Patel Engineering Limited, Eastern Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, local authorities and every individual who contributed selflessly to the rescue operation under exceptionally challenging circumstances, the statement read. NHPC also conveyed its special thanks to the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the Government of Sikkim and the Government of West Bengal for their invaluable guidance, unwavering support and timely assistance during this difficult time. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The rescue operation at the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited's (NHPC) Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim has been concluded with the recovery of the bodies of all 25 personnel trapped inside the tunnel.An unfortunate incident occurred on July 20 inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of Teesta Stage-VI Project after a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped/embedded inside the rocks, which led to an explosion generating dense fumes and toxic gases.The rescue operation was carried out with the coordinated support of the District Administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Ministry of Power, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Government of Sikkim, Government of West Bengal, NHPC, Coal India Limited, Patel Engineering Limited, Eastern Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, local authorities and several other agencies. NHPC's Top Management remained present at the project site throughout the rescue operation for closely monitoring and coordinating with all the agencies involved.NHPC, in a statement, said that it deeply mourns the tragic loss of 25 precious lives in this unfortunate incident and extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Company said that it stands firmly with the families during this difficult time and is committed to extending all possible support to them.NHPC expressed its "sincere gratitude" to all the participating agencies, including the District Administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Coal India Limited, Patel Engineering Limited, Eastern Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, local authorities and every individual who contributed selflessly to the rescue operation under exceptionally challenging circumstances, the statement read. NHPC also conveyed its special thanks to the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the Government of Sikkim and the Government of West Bengal for their invaluable guidance, unwavering support and timely assistance during this difficult time. (ANI)