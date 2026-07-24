Social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike over NEET irregularities after receiving a written assurance from the Union Govt. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him to provide the necessary guarantees for reform.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day-long hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.

Ministers Provide Written Guarantees

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk informed that Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him to provide the necessary guarantees. "Greetings, friends. Today, on the 26th day, I would like to share some special news with you all. It is currently about 12:30 at night. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited me here. The top leaders of the Apex Body were also present," Wangchuk said in the video message.

The activist, who has been protesting over recent irregularities in national-level examinations, noted that the breakthrough came after significant parliamentary support and intense negotiations. "As you know, before this, around 65 Members of Parliament from various political parties came here, gave their signatures, and requested us to end the hunger strike. They assured us that they would discuss the issue of the NEET papers and the examination system in Parliament," he stated.

Wangchuk further revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his protest. "The Ministers who came from the government's side also provided this assurance. For the past two days, a very tough--how shall I say--a kind of 'bargain' was going on because I wanted these assurances in writing. It took two extra days for this, and I would have sat longer if needed, but finally, today, they have given the assurance in writing," the activist added.

Government's Commitments Detailed

Wangchuk detailed the specific commitments made by the government following his meeting with Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh. He stated that the government has agreed to provide financial relief to the families of deceased students.Wangchuk further emphasised that the government has committed to a formal legislative review of the examination system to prevent future lapses.

"Today they have given written assurances. Our students and youth who are peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar or those who participated in the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20th, no legal action, FIRs, etc. will be taken against them... Secondly, the children who died in this paper leak accident, more than 20 in number, will be given appropriate compensation; compensation will be provided to their families. Thirdly, there will be a thorough discussion and debate in Parliament on this issue and on bringing accountability to the government in education and examinations, to ensure that this does not happen again and that there is full accountability for what has happened. Now you will definitely ask what happened to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Firstly, they were unable to give me any assurance as to when this would happen...," he said.

On Education Minister's Resignation

Addressing the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Wangchuk admitted that while there was no clear timeline provided by the government, he chose to prioritise the long-term struggle and the safety of the students. "Now I had two options: either I go on a hunger strike for more weeks, and perhaps that would lead to the end of me. Then thousands of you have been telling me since 2-3 weeks ago that my life is important, and to continue the struggle, I have to stay alive... But I also don't believe that we haven't achieved this. My mind works differently. If he (Dharmendra Pradhan) doesn't do this, doesn't resign, it won't harm the children or us; it will harm the government itself. By not avoiding this small issue, he is harming himself. He should have resigned," he added.

Wangchuk stated that protecting the careers of young protesters was his primary concern. "Resignation would have stopped all this damage long ago. This wasn't the most important thing for me; it would be resolved on its own. More important to me than any other way was that our children should not be implicated in such cases... I have seen how in Ladakh, for years, FIRs have ruined kids' futures. Nothing like this will happen. We have achieved this from them; I am happy about that, and the families of the deceased children will be given proper compensation. In the highest temple of India's democracy, which is our Parliament, there will be a full debate on this issue and on accountability. I also thank you all very much for supporting this movement," he concluded.

PM Modi Wishes Wangchuk a Speedy Recovery

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Sonam Wangchuk to follow his routine as per the doctor's advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible. This comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast after 26 days.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible." "I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy," he added. (ANI)