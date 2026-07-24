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Gujarat Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch, Banaskantha; Heavy Rain Likely in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Rain Alert: IMD has issued an urgent nowcast warning for Gujarat, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across several districts over the next three hours, with red alerts in Kutch
Red Alert for Kutch and Banaskantha
The IMD has placed Kutch and Banaskantha under a red alert due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. The warning indicates a heightened risk of flooding in vulnerable areas, prompting local authorities and disaster management teams to stay on high alert.
Officials have already initiated precautionary measures, including monitoring low-lying areas and ensuring emergency response teams are prepared for any rain-related incidents. Residents in these districts have been advised to remain indoors whenever possible and follow official weather updates.
Ahmedabad Among Over 20 Districts Under Orange Alert
An orange alert has been issued for several districts, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Patan, Surendranagar, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Botad, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Diu.
These areas are likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the next few hours. In Ahmedabad, moderate to heavy showers are expected, with strong winds reaching speeds of 41 to 61 kmph. Such conditions may affect traffic movement, reduce visibility and lead to temporary disruptions in normal activities.
Authorities Urge Residents to Stay Cautious
The combination of heavy rain, lightning and strong winds increases the risk of fallen trees, damaged hoardings and waterlogging in several areas. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement, especially during thunderstorms.
The state administration and disaster management teams have been placed on alert, while drainage systems in vulnerable areas are being closely monitored. Residents are also urged to rely only on official weather updates and avoid spreading or believing rumours during the severe weather spell.
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