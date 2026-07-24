An orange alert has been issued for several districts, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Patan, Surendranagar, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Botad, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Diu.

These areas are likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the next few hours. In Ahmedabad, moderate to heavy showers are expected, with strong winds reaching speeds of 41 to 61 kmph. Such conditions may affect traffic movement, reduce visibility and lead to temporary disruptions in normal activities.

Authorities Urge Residents to Stay Cautious

The combination of heavy rain, lightning and strong winds increases the risk of fallen trees, damaged hoardings and waterlogging in several areas. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement, especially during thunderstorms.

The state administration and disaster management teams have been placed on alert, while drainage systems in vulnerable areas are being closely monitored. Residents are also urged to rely only on official weather updates and avoid spreading or believing rumours during the severe weather spell.