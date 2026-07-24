The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said its Jantar Mantar protest will continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over the NEET issue, even as activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after government assurances.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, even as activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following a written assurance from the Union Government on the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms.

In a post shared on X, CJP said, "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Protest will continue at Jantar Mantar till the resignation of Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan." We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Protest will continue at Jantar Mantar till the resignation of Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 24, 2026

CJP to Meet Union Ministers Amid Protest Call

The CJP's statement came as its delegation is scheduled to meet Union Ministers at 12.30 PM on Friday for discussions on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and reforms in the examination system. The talks come ahead of a nationwide protest call given by the CJP, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson of CJP, had said on Thursday that the government had agreed to hold discussions at a neutral venue. "Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen," Das said.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh had earlier said that the government was ready for discussions and did not stand on prestige. "This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time. Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions," Singh told ANI.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk said the ministers had provided the necessary guarantees and noted that the development came after support from Members of Parliament and negotiations with the government. "The Ministers who came from the government's side also provided this assurance. For the past two days, a very tough--how shall I say--a kind of 'bargain' was going on because I wanted these assurances in writing. It took two extra days for this, and I would have sat longer if needed, but finally, today, they have given the assurance in writing," Wangchuk said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged Wangchuk to follow his doctor's advice and regain his health. "I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Opposition Demands Resignation, Bureaucratic Reshuffle Amid Row

The Opposition has meanwhile continued to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Earlier, PM Modi had assured strict action against those responsible for alleged paper leaks and said the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle amid the controversy, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, according to an official government notification issued late Thursday night. (ANI)