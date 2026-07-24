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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Flash Flood Warning for Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Raigad
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD has warned of intense monsoon activity across Maharashtra, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in several districts. Authorities have also cautioned about flash floods, waterlogging and travel disruptions
Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Maharashtra
The IMD has forecast isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, with Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Kolhapur likely to experience intense downpours. The active monsoon system is expected to continue influencing weather conditions across northwestern, central and adjoining north peninsular India until July 27.
Several districts are expected to receive widespread rainfall, increasing the possibility of overflowing rivers, localized flooding and disruption to daily life.
Mumbai and Coastal Districts Face Flood Risk
Mumbai and its surrounding regions are likely to witness heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds throughout Friday. The IMD has issued orange and red alerts for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri, warning of a heightened risk of flash floods and waterlogging.
Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as low-lying areas could experience flooding, while heavy rainfall may affect normal traffic movement and essential services.
Travel Disruptions Likely Due to Severe Weather
According to the latest forecast, Mumbai is expected to experience heavy showers at isolated locations, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The weather conditions may lead to waterlogged roads, traffic congestion and delays in local train and road transport services.
Residents have been urged to monitor official weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities as the monsoon remains active across the state.
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