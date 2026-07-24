The IMD has forecast isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, with Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Kolhapur likely to experience intense downpours. The active monsoon system is expected to continue influencing weather conditions across northwestern, central and adjoining north peninsular India until July 27.

Several districts are expected to receive widespread rainfall, increasing the possibility of overflowing rivers, localized flooding and disruption to daily life.