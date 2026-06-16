Monday's weather brought a welcome break from the intense heat and humidity that had gripped Delhi-NCR in recent days. Several parts of the national capital experienced sudden showers accompanied by dust storms and powerful winds during the afternoon. The changing weather conditions prompted authorities to issue a weather alert as strong gusts swept across the city.

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Meteorologists linked the sudden shift in weather to a western disturbance affecting the Himalayan region. The system helped trigger rain-bearing clouds and cooler winds, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures across many areas of Delhi.