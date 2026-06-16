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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Rain, Lightning and Gusty Winds Across Delhi-NCR
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After a spell of heavy rain and strong winds brought relief from scorching heat, Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy skies, light showers and thunderstorms today, according to the IMD
Rain Brings Much-Needed Relief Across Delhi-NCR
Monday's weather brought a welcome break from the intense heat and humidity that had gripped Delhi-NCR in recent days. Several parts of the national capital experienced sudden showers accompanied by dust storms and powerful winds during the afternoon. The changing weather conditions prompted authorities to issue a weather alert as strong gusts swept across the city.
ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Showers, Thunderstorms and Winds Up to 70 kmph Expected
Meteorologists linked the sudden shift in weather to a western disturbance affecting the Himalayan region. The system helped trigger rain-bearing clouds and cooler winds, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures across many areas of Delhi.
Temperature Drops, But Rise Expected Soon
The rain and cloud cover helped reduce daytime temperatures across the city. Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar reported 38 degrees Celsius. Weather observations showed that maximum temperatures fell slightly over the previous 24 hours.
However, experts believe this cooling effect may be temporary. As the influence of the western disturbance weakens, temperatures are expected to climb again over the coming days. The weather department has indicated that both daytime and nighttime temperatures may gradually increase through the week, with minimum temperatures likely to rise steadily.
IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Today
For Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy skies across Delhi. Residents may experience very light to light rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning activity, especially during the morning and afternoon hours.
Strong surface winds are also expected, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and occasional gusts touching 60 kmph. While temperatures are likely to remain between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius during the day and 26 to 28 degrees Celsius at night, changing weather conditions could bring intermittent relief from the summer heat.
Delhi's weather remains dynamic as the city transitions through a period of fluctuating temperatures and intermittent rainfall. While recent showers have offered temporary comfort, residents should remain prepared for thunderstorms, gusty winds and a gradual rise in temperatures later this week.
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