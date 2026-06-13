Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Red Alert as 80 km/h Storms and Rain Expected
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR residents are set to receive significant relief from the scorching summer heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a Red Alert, forecasting strong winds, thunderstorms, and widespread rainfall
IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi-NCR
The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region, warning of severe weather conditions on Saturday. Wind speeds are expected to range between 60 and 70 km/h and may touch 80 km/h during intense gusts. In some isolated locations, even stronger winds cannot be ruled out.
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Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors during storms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and stay away from electric poles and waterlogged areas. Weather-related disruptions may also impact road traffic and daily commuting.
Rain and Thunderstorms to Keep Temperatures in Check
Light to moderate rainfall is likely across Delhi and surrounding regions, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. Several parts of the capital already experienced rain and gusty weather late Friday night, providing much-needed respite from the prevailing heat.
According to the weather department, Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain around 37°C, while the minimum temperature may hover near 23°C. The cooler conditions are expected to continue as pre-monsoon activity intensifies over the region.
Four-Day Forecast Brings Extended Relief from Heat
The changing weather pattern is not limited to Delhi alone. Several NCR areas are also likely to witness strong winds, rainfall, and isolated hailstorm activity. Wind speeds across parts of the region could range between 60 and 80 km/h.
Over the next four days, cloudy skies, intermittent rain showers, and gusty winds are expected to dominate the weather. These conditions may lead to a temperature drop of 2°C to 4°C, offering sustained relief from extreme summer temperatures. Weather officials have urged residents to stay alert and follow advisories issued by local authorities.
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