The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region, warning of severe weather conditions on Saturday. Wind speeds are expected to range between 60 and 70 km/h and may touch 80 km/h during intense gusts. In some isolated locations, even stronger winds cannot be ruled out.

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Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors during storms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and stay away from electric poles and waterlogged areas. Weather-related disruptions may also impact road traffic and daily commuting.