Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Showers, Thunderstorms and Winds Up to 70 kmph Expected
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi residents woke up to welcome rain and cooler weather as showers swept across several parts of the capital and NCR. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds before temperatures begin rising again
Rain and Thunderstorms Sweep Across Delhi-NCR
Several areas of Delhi, including Dwarka, Palam, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Najafgarh and the IGI Airport region, witnessed rainfall on Sunday. Weather officials also predicted light thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 70 kmph across parts of Delhi and neighbouring NCR regions.
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Rain-bearing clouds extended into Haryana as well, with places such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Sonipat, Gohana and Ballabhgarh expected to receive showers. The spell of rain brought temporary relief from the intense summer heat that had gripped the region over the past few days.
Pleasant Conditions Continue on June 15
According to the latest forecast, Delhi is likely to experience very light to light rainfall on Monday along with thunderstorms and lightning during the afternoon and evening hours. Strong surface winds are also expected to remain active through the day.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 26°C. Humidity levels are likely to stay elevated, creating a warm but relatively comfortable atmosphere compared to recent heatwave conditions. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid open spaces when lightning activity occurs.
Hotter Weather Expected Later This Week
While rain and cloud cover are expected to dominate the start of the week, weather conditions are likely to stabilise from June 17 onwards. Forecasts indicate partly cloudy skies with only isolated chances of thunder and lightning.
Temperatures are expected to rise steadily through the week, reaching between 41°C and 43°C by June 20. Humidity levels are likely to fluctuate between 45% and 70%, resulting in warmer daytime conditions. As rainfall activity decreases, Delhi is expected to end the week on a significantly hotter and drier note.
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