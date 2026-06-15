Several areas of Delhi, including Dwarka, Palam, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Najafgarh and the IGI Airport region, witnessed rainfall on Sunday. Weather officials also predicted light thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 70 kmph across parts of Delhi and neighbouring NCR regions.

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Rain-bearing clouds extended into Haryana as well, with places such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Sonipat, Gohana and Ballabhgarh expected to receive showers. The spell of rain brought temporary relief from the intense summer heat that had gripped the region over the past few days.