The national capital witnessed a noticeable rise in temperature on Saturday as clear skies and intense sunlight pushed daytime heat levels higher. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C, slightly above the seasonal average and one degree higher than the previous day.

Several other parts of the city reported even hotter conditions. Palam touched 40.7°C, while Lodhi Road crossed 41°C. The Ridge area emerged as the hottest spot in Delhi with the mercury climbing to 42.4°C. Despite the daytime heat, mornings remained comparatively cooler, with minimum temperatures staying below normal levels.

According to weather officials, the absence of cloud cover allowed stronger solar radiation to heat the surface rapidly, leading to a sharp rise in daytime temperatures.