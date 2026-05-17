Gadchiroli Police and CRPF arrested eight Maoists and secured the surrender of five senior cadres during 'Operation Antim Prahar'. The operation has cleared the district police's official wanted records of any remaining Maoists.

Gadchiroli Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have arrested eight Maoists and secured the surrender of five senior cadres during the anti-Naxal drive 'Operation Antim Prahar', marking a major breakthrough in the fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the district.

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Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ramesh said the operation has led to the complete removal of Maoists from the district police's official wanted records. "CRPF and Gadchiroli police had launched 'Operation Antim Prahar', under which eight Maoists have been arrested... No Maoist now remains on its official 'wanted' records after the launch of 'Operation Antim Prahar'," he said.

Details of the Operation and Arrests

According to police, the arrested Maoists include two Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs) and two Platoon Party Committee Members (PPCMs). Several of them were allegedly involved in the February 7 Phodewada encounter in which a C-60 commando was killed. The Maharashtra government had announced a combined reward of Rs 64 lakh for the arrested cadres.

Security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during the operation, including 51 firearms such as LMGs, AK-47 rifles, INSAS rifles, SLRs, .303 rifles, 12-bore guns and BGL launchers. Police also seized detonators, live cartridges, Maoist literature and Rs 65.34 lakh in cash, allegedly meant for future attacks.

The arrested Maoists were identified as Raju alias Mangdu Weko, Jyoti alias Akila alias Samita Potavi, Janni alias Nagi Ungal Yemla, Jairam Monge Gawde, Mukesh alias Lachhu Lakku Avlam, Vijay alias Mangdu Hunga Tamo, Rajita alias Shambatti Kosa Madavi and Aamti alias Ayti alias Sandhya Idma Podiyam.

Five Senior Maoists Surrender

In a parallel development on May 16, five senior Maoists surrendered before Gadchiroli Police and the CRPF. Authorities said rewards worth ₹38 lakh had been declared on them. Police said sustained anti-Maoist operations, rehabilitation policies and frustration with underground life pushed them to surrender.