According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata is expected to experience partly cloudy skies over the next 24 hours. Some areas of the city may receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning later in the day.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 27 degrees Celsius.

During the last 24 hours, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 28.4 degrees Celsius, around 1.7 degrees above normal. No rainfall was recorded in the city between Saturday morning and Sunday morning.