The PMAY-U scheme is changing lives in Udhampur, with 437 of 508 families under Phase 1.0 completing their permanent homes. Beneficiaries express deep gratitude, while authorities push to complete 71 pending projects before the 2026 deadline.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) is quietly but steadily changing the lives of families in Udhampur district, turning long-held dreams of permanent homes into reality for hundreds of families living below the poverty line. Launched by the Central government with the goal of providing pucca houses to the urban poor, the scheme has made significant ground in Udhampur. Under PMAY-U 1.0, a total of 508 applications were received in the district. Of these, 437 beneficiaries have successfully completed their homes. Around 21 cases remain pending due to the unwillingness of beneficiaries to proceed, while the broader count of pending projects stands at 71, stalled at various stages of construction. The deadline to complete all work under Phase 1.0 is September 2026, and authorities are pushing hard to meet it.

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A Beneficiary's Gratitude

For Seema Devi, wife of labourer Jagdev Chand from Ward No. 21, Dandyal in Udhampur, the scheme has meant far more than just four walls and a roof. The family had spent years in a kutcha house where rainwater would seep in through the roof every monsoon, making even basic daily life difficult. Today, the family lives in their own pucca house, and Seema cannot stop talking about how different everything feels.

"We are really happy and want to thank the government for giving us what we needed," she said. She recalled the difficult years in their old home and expressed deep gratitude toward the Government of India and the Prime Minister for making their dream possible. "Earlier, during the rainy season, water would come inside from the roof. Now my kids can study without any fear of the weather. We live peacefully and with dignity," she said.

Scheme Progress and Pending Projects

Saddam Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Municipal Council Udhampur, described PMAY-Urban as one of the most important flagship schemes of the Government of India for ensuring permanent housing for urban families. He confirmed that under Phase 1.0, out of 508 applications received, 437 houses have been completed. However, around 71 projects are still pending due to work being stopped at different construction stages. Hussain has issued a formal appeal to these beneficiaries to resume construction immediately and complete their homes before the September 2026 deadline.

Launch of PMAY-Urban 2.0

On the launch of PMAY-Urban 2.0, which rolled out in September 2024, Hussain said the administration has already received 30 applications under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component, with 17 houses currently under construction in urban Udhampur. Under Phase 2.0, eligible beneficiaries receive financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh, disbursed in three stages. The new phase operates through two main components: Beneficiary Led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership.

Hussain urged all eligible urban residents who do not currently own a permanent home or land to contact the Municipal Council without delay. "Our priority is simple," he said. "No one should be left homeless. Every eligible person must get the benefit of this scheme."