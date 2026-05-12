The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Delhi under a yellow alert for Tuesday, warning residents about possible thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall across several parts of the city. Cloudy skies are expected to dominate throughout the day, accompanied by gusty surface winds.

The weather department has predicted that the maximum temperature may hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay close to 27 degrees Celsius. The changing weather conditions are expected to offer short-term respite from the intense summer heat that had gripped the national capital in recent weeks.