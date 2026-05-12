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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Braces For Rain, Strong Winds As IMD Sounds Yellow Alert
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is set for cooler and cloudier Tuesday as the IMD issues a yellow alert for thunderstorms and light rain. Gusty winds, lightning and pleasant temperatures are expected to bring temporary relief from the recent heat
IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Delhi under a yellow alert for Tuesday, warning residents about possible thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall across several parts of the city. Cloudy skies are expected to dominate throughout the day, accompanied by gusty surface winds.
The weather department has predicted that the maximum temperature may hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay close to 27 degrees Celsius. The changing weather conditions are expected to offer short-term respite from the intense summer heat that had gripped the national capital in recent weeks.
Temperatures Stay Below Normal Across Key Areas
Delhi witnessed comparatively pleasant weather on Monday, with temperatures remaining below the seasonal average. Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, nearly two degrees below normal levels.
Other monitoring stations, including Palam, Ridge, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar, also reported cooler daytime temperatures ranging between 36.7 and 37.2 degrees Celsius. Even though the skies remained cloudy, the capital did not receive any rainfall. Humidity levels fluctuated between 42 and 59 per cent during the day, making conditions slightly uncomfortable but still manageable.
Heat May Return Later This Week
According to IMD forecasts, the cloudy spell and chances of thunderstorms are likely to continue on May 13 before temperatures gradually rise again later in the week. By May 17, Delhi could once again experience hotter weather conditions with the mercury expected to touch nearly 40 degrees Celsius under mostly clear skies.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category. Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the city’s 24-hour average AQI standing at 131. While the air quality is not considered alarming, experts advise sensitive groups to remain cautious during outdoor activities.
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