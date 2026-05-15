Residents of Delhi are likely to face another extremely hot day on May 15 as the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41°C, while the minimum may settle near 24°C. Even though partly cloudy skies are likely, weather experts say they will offer little relief from the intense heat.

Humidity levels between 35 and 50 percent are expected to make outdoor conditions more uncomfortable, especially during the afternoon hours. The combination of blazing sunshine and hot winds could create heatwave-like conditions in several parts of the city.

Authorities have advised people to avoid stepping out between noon and 4 PM unless necessary. Children, senior citizens and outdoor workers are considered most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses during this period.