Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar broke his silence on the POCSO case against his son, asserting his family's innocence. He revealed his mother had a heart stroke from the strain and urged BJP workers to focus on party goals, vowing to fight legally.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday broke his silence following a week of intense emotional and personal turmoil for his family after his son Bandi Bagheerath joined the investigations into the alleged POCSO case registered against him. In a post on X, Kumar expressed profound gratitude to millions of supporters while firmly asserting that his family has done no wrongdoing and will vindicate themselves through the legal system.

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'My mother suffered a heart stroke'

In an X post, he said that due to the anxiety and emotional strain on the family, his mother suffered from a heart stroke too. He assured his supporters that there has been "no wrongdoing from our side", emphasising his unwavering commitment to the judicial process.

"Over the past one week, my family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of our lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain. The situation affected my entire family deeply. My mother suffered a heart stroke during this difficult phase, which was very traumatic. But in these testing times, the immense love & support extended by lakhs of people across the country gave me strength to stand firm..." the minister said.

'This is a personal family matter'

Kumar made an appeal to his party cadre to remain focused on their organisational goals rather than becoming overwhelmed by the case, stating that it is a "personal family matter" and vowed to fight it legally. "...I want to reassure every well-wisher, supporter and karyakarta that there has been no wrongdoing from our side. We have complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail. At the same time, I request everyone to understand that this is a personal family matter and we will continue to fight it legally with complete faith in the judiciary and justice system. I humbly request all BJP karyakartas and supporters not to get distracted emotionally. Please continue strengthening BJP in Telangana and continue your hard work for the party and ideology," he said. Signing off with the Sanskrit saying, 'Yato Dharmastato Jayah' (Where there is righteousness, there is victory), he affirmed, "We will face this difficult phase with courage, patience and faith. Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied."

Son remanded to judicial custody

Bandi Sai Bhageerath was remanded to judicial custody until May 29 for investigation into the alleged case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

According to his counsel, Advocate Karunasagar, Bhageerath surrendered to the police at approximately 8:15 PM by a team including himself and Senior Advocate Antony Reddy. The police initiated their standard investigative protocols. Karunasagar emphasised that Bhageerath cooperated entirely with the questioning and expressed firm confidence that his client would be acquitted of all charges and proven innocent as the judicial process moves forward. (ANI)