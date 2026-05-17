India moved closer to becoming a semiconductor manufacturing nation after Tata Electronics and Dutch technology giant ASML inked landmark agreement for country's first front-end chip fabrication facility in Gujarat. The signing was witnessed by PM Modi and Dutch leader Rob Jetten. The partnership will help India build advanced chip-making capacity.

New Delhi: In a quietly historic moment, Tata Electronics and Netherlands major ASML have inked an agreement to power India’s first front-end semiconductor fabrication facility at Dholera in Gujarat. The agreement signing ceremony was witnessed by the prime minister, Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Netherlands — Rob Jetten.

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For Tata Electronics, a subsidiary of the storied Tata Grou will be building a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Dholera, a greenfield smart city.

For ASML, the Dutch multinational that virtually monopolises the supply of high-precision lithography machines — the equipment that “prints” circuits onto silicon wafers — it marks a significant entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

The backdrop matters

India has long been a consumer, not a maker, of semiconductors. Despite having a world-class chip design talent pool, the country has had no front-end fabrication capacity — the complex, capital-intensive process of actually manufacturing chips. That gap became painfully visible during the 2021-22 global chip shortage, which choked India’s automotive and electronics industries.

In response, the Indian government launched the India Semiconductor Mission in 2021, offering incentives worth billions to attract fab investments.

Tata’s Dholera plant — and now the ASML partnership to supply its critical lithography equipment — is the most consequential outcome of that policy push so far.

“Prime Minister Modi highlighted the partnership as an important step in India’s journey for developing a semiconductor ecosystem in the country,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth USD 27.8 billion (2024-25); and India's 4th largest investor with cumulative FDI of USD 55.6 billion.