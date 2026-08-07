Monsoon showers continued to drench Delhi-NCR on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for the national capital. The rainfall has significantly lowered temperatures across the city but has also caused severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several key areas.

Continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours has brought a noticeable drop in Delhi's temperature. On Thursday, the minimum temperature settled at 25.6°C, around 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average, while the maximum reached only 27.6°C, nearly 6.6 degrees below normal.

The city witnessed cloudy skies and intermittent light to moderate rainfall throughout the day. According to the IMD, similar weather conditions are expected on Friday, with light to moderate showers likely during the morning and afternoon. Isolated areas may experience heavy rainfall before showers continue into the evening and night.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum may hover between 22°C and 24°C. The weather department has also predicted that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue across Delhi until at least August 10, with no major change expected in daytime temperatures over the next week.