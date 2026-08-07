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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Rain Triggers Waterlogging Across NCR
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR remained under the grip of persistent monsoon showers on Friday as the IMD issued a yellow alert for the region. While the rain brought relief from the heat, widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions
Rain Brings Cooler Weather, IMD Forecasts More Showers
Monsoon showers continued to drench Delhi-NCR on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for the national capital. The rainfall has significantly lowered temperatures across the city but has also caused severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several key areas.
Continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours has brought a noticeable drop in Delhi's temperature. On Thursday, the minimum temperature settled at 25.6°C, around 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average, while the maximum reached only 27.6°C, nearly 6.6 degrees below normal.
The city witnessed cloudy skies and intermittent light to moderate rainfall throughout the day. According to the IMD, similar weather conditions are expected on Friday, with light to moderate showers likely during the morning and afternoon. Isolated areas may experience heavy rainfall before showers continue into the evening and night.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum may hover between 22°C and 24°C. The weather department has also predicted that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue across Delhi until at least August 10, with no major change expected in daytime temperatures over the next week.
Temperatures Drop as Monsoon Remains Active
The ongoing monsoon spell has brought a significant cooling effect across Delhi. Over the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures fell by around 1–2 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures declined by 3–6 degrees.
Most parts of the city recorded minimum temperatures between 23°C and 26°C and maximum temperatures between 27°C and 28°C. Moderate westerly winds, blowing at speeds of 10–15 kmph, accompanied the rainfall, keeping conditions pleasant despite the persistent cloud cover.
Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic Across Delhi
While the rain has provided relief from the heat, it has also created major commuting challenges. Several important roads and low-lying areas witnessed heavy waterlogging, slowing traffic and causing long delays during peak hours.
Areas including Connaught Place, Janpath, Bharat Mandapam Road, Barakhamba Road, Mathura Road near ITO, and Kalindi Kunj experienced water accumulation after continuous rainfall.
Traffic congestion was also reported from Lajpat Nagar underpass, Kartavya Path, Greater Kailash-II, Hauz Khas, RK Puram, NH-8 near Shankar Vihar, NH-48 near AIIMS, Delhi-Noida Road, Vikas Marg and Lodhi Road.
The IMD has advised residents to monitor traffic updates before travelling and avoid roads that are frequently affected by waterlogging. Authorities have also urged commuters to follow official advisories issued by the traffic police and local administration to minimise inconvenience during the ongoing wet spell.
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