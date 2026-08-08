Delhi-NCR is set for a rainy weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram on Saturday, August 8. Persistent showers have already led to waterlogging in several parts of the region, while commuters have been advised to remain cautious.

The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall across Delhi-NCR on Saturday. Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are likely to receive showers through the day as the monsoon remains active across the region.

The skies are expected to remain cloudy, with rain bringing some relief from the humid weather. Temperatures are also likely to remain relatively lower compared to recent days.

The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.