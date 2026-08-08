Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Showers Likely in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a wet Saturday as the IMD forecasts heavy rain across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions are expected in several areas amid the active monsoon
HEAVY RAIN FORECAST ACROSS DELHI-NCR
Delhi-NCR is set for a rainy weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram on Saturday, August 8. Persistent showers have already led to waterlogging in several parts of the region, while commuters have been advised to remain cautious.
The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall across Delhi-NCR on Saturday. Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are likely to receive showers through the day as the monsoon remains active across the region.
The skies are expected to remain cloudy, with rain bringing some relief from the humid weather. Temperatures are also likely to remain relatively lower compared to recent days.
The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.
WATERLOGGING AND TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS LIKELY
Continuous rainfall has already caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-NCR. Some roads in Noida and Ghaziabad have been heavily affected, with accumulated rainwater slowing down traffic and making commuting difficult.
With Saturday also being a weekend, authorities have advised commuters to plan their journeys carefully. Delhi Traffic Police and local administrations have issued advisories urging people to exercise caution while travelling, particularly through waterlogged areas.
Motorists are advised to avoid roads prone to waterlogging wherever possible and allow extra time for their journeys.
WEATHER EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNSETTLED
The rainy conditions are likely to continue over the next few days, with the IMD indicating that weather conditions across Delhi-NCR may remain unsettled for around three days.
The ongoing showers have brought a noticeable drop in temperatures, providing relief from the heat and humidity. However, residents should remain alert as heavy rain could once again result in waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
Authorities have also announced school closures in several districts in view of the prevailing weather conditions. Residents are advised to follow local administration and weather updates before stepping out.
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