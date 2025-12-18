- Home
- India
- Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog and Severe Pollution Grip the Capital on December 18
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog and Severe Pollution Grip the Capital on December 18
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi NCR is facing a challenging winter day on December 18 as dense fog, biting cold and severe air pollution dominate the region. Reduced visibility, cloudy skies and hazardous AQI levels have prompted weather hazard
Delhi NCR Faces Dense Fog and Poor Visibility
Delhi and the entire NCR are witnessing a strong combination of dense fog and pollution today, December 18. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for fog, warning of reduced visibility during morning and night hours. The sky will remain largely hazy, with very little sunshine throughout the day, making winter chill feel more intense.
Temperature and Weather Conditions Across Major NCR Cities
Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 18°C, with cloudy conditions covering nearly three-fourths of the sky. Cold north-westerly winds at around 9 kmph may increase the chill by evening. Similar weather will prevail in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, where daytime temperatures will remain close to 18°C, but lack of sunlight will keep the air cold and damp.
Severe Air Pollution Raises Health Concerns
Air quality across Delhi NCR continues to remain in the very poor to hazardous category. Cities like Noida and Ghaziabad are facing particularly dangerous AQI levels, posing serious risks for children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, avoid morning walks and use masks when stepping outside.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.