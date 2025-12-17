- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR experienced slight relief from dense fog and haze, with improved visibility and sunshine during the day. Higher wind speeds helped clear smog, though air quality remains in the severe category across most areas
Improved Visibility and Clearer Skies
Meteorological officials indicated that Delhi’s weather showed noticeable improvement compared to the previous two days. Increased wind speed reduced the intensity of fog and haze, allowing bright sunshine to appear in many areas during the afternoon. Similar conditions are expected to continue, with generally clear skies during daytime hours.
Temperature Trends Remain Mild
According to weather data, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal, while the maximum reached 24.9 degrees Celsius, above the seasonal average. The weather department expects Wednesday’s maximum temperature to hover around 24 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 10 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate fog may persist in the morning before clearing later in the day.
Air Quality Still a Major Concern
Pollution control authorities reported that despite marginal improvement, air quality remains in the severe category. The average AQI in Delhi stood above 330, with several NCR cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad also recording values well above 300. Most areas continue to face poor air conditions, with AQI levels ranging between 300 and 400.
