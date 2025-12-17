Image Credit : Asianet News

The Director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, explained that convergence in easterly winds had revived rainfall activity and that similar conditions were expected to continue until December 18. He indicated that night temperatures in Chennai could rise temporarily due to cloud cover and rain, before dropping by two to three degrees Celsius from Thursday. In the absence of major weather systems, dry conditions are likely to return to north Tamil Nadu by December 18 and to the rest of the State from Friday. Overall, Tamil Nadu has recorded 42 cm of rainfall since October 1, marginally above the seasonal average, though some districts continue to face deficits due to extended dry spells.