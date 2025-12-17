Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Coastal Tamil Nadu To Receive Heavy Rainfall Post Dry Spell
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After days of dry weather following Cyclone Ditwah, fresh rainfall returned several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. Weather officials say rain spell may persist briefly before drier conditions set in
Rainfall returns to coastal Tamil Nadu
Several coastal districts such as Chennai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, bringing relief after a prolonged dry spell. Weather observatories reported notable rainfall in Parangipettai, VIT-Chennai, Sathyabama University, Poonamallee, Puducherry and Neyveli. Many parts of Chennai, including Pallikaranai, Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam, also recorded light showers during the day.
Temperatures dip; reservoir discharge increased
Cloudy skies and intermittent rain led to a fall in daytime temperatures across the State. The highest maximum temperature stood at 30.6 degrees Celsius in Erode, which was slightly below the seasonal average. With Chembarambakkam reservoir reaching full capacity, officials increased water discharge to 500 cubic feet per second by Tuesday evening to manage inflow safely.
Weather outlook and seasonal rainfall status
The Director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, explained that convergence in easterly winds had revived rainfall activity and that similar conditions were expected to continue until December 18. He indicated that night temperatures in Chennai could rise temporarily due to cloud cover and rain, before dropping by two to three degrees Celsius from Thursday. In the absence of major weather systems, dry conditions are likely to return to north Tamil Nadu by December 18 and to the rest of the State from Friday. Overall, Tamil Nadu has recorded 42 cm of rainfall since October 1, marginally above the seasonal average, though some districts continue to face deficits due to extended dry spells.
