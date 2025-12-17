- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Cold, Rain Alert for Telugu States
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Cold, Rain Alert for Telugu States
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The meteorological department warns that rains will start again in the Telugu regions. Imagine how much worse the situation will get if rains accompany the cold winds
Cold rain in the Telugu states
IMD Rain Alert: People in Telugu states are already shivering as temperatures drop. The weather department now warns of rain, which could make the already cold weather even worse.
Bay of Bengal weather effect
Winds from the Bay of Bengal are affecting Tamil Nadu, causing rain. The weather department says the adjacent Rayalaseema region may also see light to moderate showers today.
Cold wave grips AP
Temperatures have plummeted in Andhra Pradesh, especially in agency areas with dense fog. G. Madugula recorded a low of 3.8 degrees, with severe cold in Araku and Paderu.
Freezing cold in these Telangana districts
The cold is intensifying in Telangana. The IMD warns temps may be 3-4 degrees below normal in districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, and Medak, with the cold spell continuing.
Threat of cold winds looming over these districts
While some Telangana districts are warmer, the Hyderabad Met Center warns that temps in Jagtial, Karimnagar, and others will drop to 5-10 degrees from tomorrow (Dec 18).
Lowest temperatures here
The lowest temperatures were 8.2 degrees in Adilabad and 9 in Medak. Hanamkonda saw 11 degrees, while Hyderabad's Patancheru area recorded a low of 9.2 degrees.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.