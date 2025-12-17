- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold conditions are set to tighten their grip across Maharashtra as the IMD indicates clear skies, dry weather and widespread fog on December 17. Several regions may experience chilly nights and reduced visibility
Konkan Division: Cold Conditions and Dense Fog Likely
The IMD has indicated that December will remain cold across the Konkan belt. On December 17, districts such as Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are expected to continue experiencing chilly weather. The atmosphere is likely to stay dry, with dense fog anticipated at a few locations.
Madhya Maharashtra: Chilly Nights and Morning Fog
According to the weather department, Pune city may witness fog during early morning hours. All districts in Madhya Maharashtra are expected to feel colder temperatures at night, while overall weather conditions are predicted to remain dry.
Marathwada and Vidarbha: Dry Weather with Cold Alerts
The IMD has forecast dry weather across Marathwada with slight temperature fluctuations. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during colder nights. In Vidarbha, weather conditions are expected to stay dry with minimal temperature change, though cold mornings and nights may persist.
