Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Drops In The City; Check Today's Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter started at the end of November, but the temperature rose in between. The Met Office reported that for the first time this season, the temperature in Sriniketan, Birbhum, dropped below 10 degrees
Winter
Winter set in right at the end of November. Although the weather changed in between, with a slight rise in temperature. But now, a chilly wind is being felt in the city again. The Delhi Met Office just gave a big update and a weather forecast. Find out what the city's weather will be like.
Western Districts
The Delhi Met Office (IMD) announced that the temperature in Sriniketan, Birbhum, dropped below 10 degrees for the first time this season. On Sunday, the temperature there was 9.8 degrees.
North Bengal
Dry weather will prevail in all districts of Bengal. Northern districts will experience fog. The minimum temperature in Darjeeling will be 4°C. The temperature has also dropped in Kolkata, going below 15°C. Today, the city's maximum temperature will be 26°C and the minimum will be 16°C.
South Bengal
According to the Alipore Met Office, temperatures in North and South Bengal won't change much in the next seven days. Dry weather will persist across the state. However, there's a chance of fog in almost all districts of the north and south, which might reduce visibility.
Neighbouring States
Winter has also set in intensely in other Indian states. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Manipur are experiencing a cold spell. Reports suggest it could get even colder there.
