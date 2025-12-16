Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Fog Weakens Due to Strong Winds, Cold to Stay Mild for Now
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Strong surface winds have weakened fog across Delhi-NCR, bringing clearer mornings and stable temperatures. While dense fog shifts to Uttar Pradesh and nearby states, the return of sharper winter chill may take some time
Winds weaken fog, Delhi-NCR sees clearer mornings
A noticeable shift in weather conditions was observed across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram as strong winds reduced fog intensity. Despite earlier warnings, dense fog failed to form due to improved air circulation. Minimum temperatures remained steady at around 9°C, while daytime temperatures hovered between 23°C and 25°C. Over the next few days, no sharp drop in temperature is expected.
Dense fog alert shifts to Uttar Pradesh and nearby states
The India Meteorological Department has issued dense fog warnings for parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on December 16 and 17. Cities such as Bareilly, Moradabad, Aligarh, Etawah, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ghazipur may experience poor visibility. Similar foggy conditions are likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Rajasthan, including Ganganagar.
Rain, snowfall and regional cold intensify elsewhere
An active western disturbance is triggering rain and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and nearby regions. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to see precipitation in the coming days. Meanwhile, extreme cold continues in Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures in areas like Awantipora. In contrast, southern India faces cyclone-related rainfall and strong winds over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
