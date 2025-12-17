Journalist Pankaj Mishra died in Dehradun after being brutally assaulted at his residence by a group led by Amit Sehgal. An FIR has been filed against Sehgal for culpable homicide after Mishra succumbed to severe chest pain post-assault.

In a sensational case from the state capital Dehradun, Rajpur Police have registered an FIR against a person named Amit Sehgal following the death of journalist Pankaj Mishra. The case pertained to a brutal assault that took place after miscreants forcibly entered Mishra's residence in Doon Vihar, Jakhan, on the night before last. The journalist later died after complaining of severe chest pain the same night.

FIR Filed Based on Brother's Complaint

Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased journalist's brother, police have booked the accused under Sections 103, 304, 333, and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Details of the Assault

According to the FIR, on the night of December 15, at around 10 pm, Amit Sehgal, along with several others, allegedly formed a gang and forcibly entered the house of journalist Pankaj Mishra. The accused reportedly abused him verbally and launched a violent assault with the intent to kill. The named accused, Amit Sehgal, allegedly kicked and punched Mishra on his chest and abdomen, causing him to bleed from the mouth at the spot.

Robbery Alleged

The complaint further stated that after carrying out the assault, Amit Sehgal also took away the mobile phones of Pankaj Mishra and his wife while leaving the house.

Victim Succumbs to Injuries

As per the police report, in the early hours of December 16, around 3 am, journalist Pankaj Mishra became unconscious after experiencing severe pain. Later, he was rushed to Doon Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation Underway

The police have stated that an investigation into the matter is currently underway. (ANI)