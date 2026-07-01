According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to experience generally cloudy skies throughout Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected during the afternoon or evening, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Wind speeds are forecast to range between 40 and 50 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h during thunderstorms. Today's maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 27°C and 29°C.

Monsoon Set to Advance, Temperatures Likely to Fall

The southwest monsoon has already progressed into eastern Uttar Pradesh, and weather conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for its further advance into Delhi-NCR, as well as parts of Punjab and Rajasthan.

The IMD expects cloudy conditions to persist across Delhi-NCR from July 2 to July 6, with intermittent light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms. As rain activity increases, daytime and nighttime temperatures are likely to decline gradually by around 5–6 degrees Celsius over the next week, providing sustained relief from the summer heat.