Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Cloudy Skies, Rain and Strong Winds Expected Today
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Light rain and gusty winds have brought welcome relief from the scorching heat across Delhi-NCR. The IMD has forecast more showers, cloudy skies and a gradual fall in temperatures as monsoon conditions strengthen
Delhi Weather Today: Light Rain Brings Relief, IMD Predicts Cooler Days Ahead
Delhi-NCR woke up to pleasant weather after overnight showers and strong winds eased the intense heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that monsoon conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the national capital, with more rainfall expected over the coming days. Residents can also expect a noticeable drop in temperatures as rain-bearing clouds continue to influence the region.
Rainfall Brings Relief as Heat Eases Across Delhi
Light rain accompanied by strong winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night, offering much-needed respite after days of oppressive heat. The cooler conditions continued into Wednesday morning, making outdoor weather significantly more comfortable.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 31.2°C and a maximum of 40.5°C. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, also registered a high of 40.5°C, while Ridge touched 41.5°C and Ayanagar recorded 40.1°C. Compared to the previous day, maximum temperatures fell by around 1–2 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures rose slightly by a similar margin.
IMD Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Rain and Strong Winds Today
According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to experience generally cloudy skies throughout Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected during the afternoon or evening, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
Wind speeds are forecast to range between 40 and 50 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h during thunderstorms. Today's maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 27°C and 29°C.
Monsoon Set to Advance, Temperatures Likely to Fall
The southwest monsoon has already progressed into eastern Uttar Pradesh, and weather conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for its further advance into Delhi-NCR, as well as parts of Punjab and Rajasthan.
The IMD expects cloudy conditions to persist across Delhi-NCR from July 2 to July 6, with intermittent light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms. As rain activity increases, daytime and nighttime temperatures are likely to decline gradually by around 5–6 degrees Celsius over the next week, providing sustained relief from the summer heat.
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