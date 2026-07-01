MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that those found guilty in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case should be punished, as the incident has hurt public sentiment. He also expressed faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath's investigation.

Ram Mandir Donation Embezzlement Case

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said that those found guilty in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case should be punished, saying the incident had hurt the sentiments of people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters in Indore, Vijayvargiya expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would ensure that the truth comes out during the investigation. "Whoever is guilty should be punished because this has hurt the sentiments of people. And we believe Yogi ji has said that he will bring out the truth. People who have committed such acts at such places should be behind bars," he said.

His remarks came amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, which has sparked a political row. While opposition parties have criticised the government over the issue, the BJP has accused the opposition of creating unnecessary controversy and recalled its earlier opposition to the construction of the Ram Temple.

On Monday, a local court in Ayodhya remanded all the accused in the alleged donation scam to 14 days of judicial custody. The order came after an intensive investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police into alleged financial irregularities and the misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The case has triggered a political confrontation in Uttar Pradesh, with the BJP and opposition parties trading allegations over the handling of the temple's finances. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is continuing its probe into the matter.

Comments on OBC List and UCC

Responding to a question on reports that 77 Muslim castes had been removed from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list following a High Court order, Vijayvargiya said he had seen the development on social media but did not have detailed information. "I have also seen this on social media. I don't have much information about it, but yes, they have probably passed this proposal, and it was also necessary," he said.

When asked about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Madhya Pradesh, the minister said work on the matter was in progress. "Work is going on on that," Vijayvargiya said. (ANI)