AAP has stepped up its campaign against the SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi, with Adil Ahmad Khan alleging a plot to delete lakhs of votes. The party has activated its booth-level workers to assist voters and thwart any attempt to delete eligible names.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stepped up its campaign against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, holding a meeting of its Booth Level Agent-2 (BLA-2) 'karyakartas' (workers) in Mustafabad. Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, AAP General Secretary and former Mustafabad Assembly candidate Adil Ahmad Khan claimed that the SIR process was being used to delete the votes of lakhs of Delhi residents.

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He said the party would not allow an attack on democracy to succeed and thwart every attempt to delete eligible voters from the electoral rolls, according to a release. Khan directed all Booth Level Agents-2 (BLA-2) to remain continuously active in their respective booth areas until the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is completed.

AAP Mobilises Workers to Counter 'Vote Deletion'

He said, "Visit the people regularly and extend all necessary assistance to every eligible voter. Every Aam Aadmi Party 'karyakarta' is standing firmly to protect democracy and the Constitution against the BJP's politics of deleting votes." Appealing to the people of Mustafabad, Adil Ahmad Khan stated, "Participate enthusiastically in the SIR process and complete your documentation and all related formalities on time. Aam Aadmi Party 'karyakartas' and BLA-2 workers are present at every booth and will provide every possible assistance. No citizen needs to feel anxious or worried."

The release further said that he advised BLA-2 workers to coordinate closely with Booth Level Officers (BLOs); he added, "It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the name of every eligible voter remains secure in the electoral roll."

All organisational office-bearers of the Mustafabad Assembly constituency and BLA-2 workers from every booth attended the meeting in large numbers. On the occasion, the 'karyakartas' collectively resolved that they would not allow the BJP's politics of deleting votes to succeed and would go door to door to raise awareness and safeguard democratic rights.

The meeting concluded with the pledge, "We will protect every vote and stand with every voter."

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Schedule

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi's electoral rolls is underway, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting house-to-house verification across the national capital. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had notified the SIR schedule for Delhi on May 14.

The house-to-house visits by BLOs started from June 30 anf scheduled to end on July 29. The rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 29. After this, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5. The period for filing claims and objections will continue from August 5 to September 4, while the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will take place from August 5 to October 3. Finally, the publication of the final electoral roll is scheduled for October 10. (ANI)