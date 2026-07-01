On July 1, petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged despite fluctuations in global crude oil markets. State-run oil marketing companies held retail fuel rates steady. Prices continue to vary significantly between cities due to local factors like state taxes, VAT, and transportation costs.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Wednesday, July 1, bringing relief to vehicle owners despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices. State-run oil marketing companies continued to keep retail fuel rates steady, with prices varying from city to city due to differences in state taxes, VAT, transportation costs and dealer commissions.

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Among the major metros, Delhi continued to sell petrol at Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.20 per litre, while Mumbai recorded petrol at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today (July 1)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.15 Rs 98.22 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

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Although international crude oil markets have experienced volatility in recent weeks, domestic fuel prices have remained largely insulated. Retail rates are reviewed daily by oil marketing companies, but revisions are influenced by several factors, including global crude prices, exchange rates, refining costs, freight charges and state-specific taxes.

The Centre has also revised export duties on petroleum products effective July 1, increasing the levy on petrol exports while reducing duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel. However, these changes do not directly impact retail fuel prices paid by consumers at petrol pumps.

Consumers are advised to check the latest rates before refuelling, as fuel prices are updated daily and may differ across states and cities depending on local taxation policies. While no changes were announced on July 1, motorists will continue to monitor global oil market movements and government policy decisions for any future revision in petrol and diesel prices.

Also Read: Centre revises fuel export duties; no change in domestic excise duty